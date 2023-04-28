Ronald Emerson Miller, 76 years of age, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Ronald was born on February 1, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Jacob and Helen (Voress) Miller. After serving his country in the United States Army, Ronald worked as a concrete specialist in construction.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Jacob S Miller. Ronald is survived by his son, Ronald Emerson (Tonya) Miller, Jr. and his daughter, Jeri Miller, both of Miamisburg; as well as his sisters, Laquita Garrison of Blue Creek and Sharon McDonald of Canal Winchester. Ronald will be missed by his three grandchildren, and by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Ronald’s burial wishes were to be cremated, with his cremains placed at the Dayton National Cemetery for veterans. Arrangements are pending for the inurnment.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.