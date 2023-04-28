In last week’s column, I got a bit sentimental and nostalgic without even leaving the room I am working in. I left the tour of my man cave incomplete and figured that someone out there might be interested in taking the rest of the tour. Not many people get in the cave, maybe I should call it instead “The Bat Cave”. Most of you who read this are too far away to drop in anyway, so I’ll just give you the literary tour and be nostalgic for another week.

Of course, you notice the Mayberry Union High pennant and if you know anything about me at all, that item should come as no surprise, but my memories are stirred by what is right below that pennant. I guess I should say the memories I wish I had. You would note three very old baseball mitts, my Dad’s first baseman’s mitt, my Papaw’s first baseman’s mitt, and my Mom’s old softball glove. Unfortunately I didn’t see any of them actually play but oh how I wish I had! There’s a photo somewhere of my Dad stretching at first base to take a throw, looking just like his son in his senior year of high school. I also have my Papaw’s old baseball uniform-shirt, pants and stirrups plus I have my Mom’s old softball shirt, that actually looks more like a blouse. She was a shortstop on a local softball team and I can just imagine her going deep in the hole for the backhand stop followed by the rifle throw to first for the out. To add to that, I have the very first baseball glove that my parents bought me. A little snug on my hand these days.

The say that “every picture tells a story” and you would quickly notice the many photo albums that occupy the shelves. Yes, there was a day when we had to develop photos and have them printed, not just save them on a phone or Facebook page. It’s a safe bet that a good bet that about 90% of the photos in the albums involve two kids. Whenever anyone here looks at those photos, instant memories! Vacation, sports, parties and every day life all saved in pages for future generations, who will obviously wonder where the heck those came from.

The cave actually extends for two rooms (we had to build a new one awhile back to handle all my goodies). On the wall in the other room is a nifty little item picked up at Hobby Lobby that displays a game ball. It’s the game ball that is displayed that brings back memories to me, since it’s been mine since 1969. The fading inscription on the ball, in my Dad’s writing, says “Won 17, Lost 1-Greater Cincy Tournament, Class D 1969, Lost 6-4 to Hisle’s Pirates. And the ball is signed by a budding eight-year old superstar (take a guess). I can’t even put into works how special that one baseball is and the memories of my Knothole days that are so hard to recall now. There are days I wish I was Amos Decker and could remember every single event of my life (You’ll have to Google him).

Also in the “other” room you will see a turntable and what is left of my vinyl collection. Yes kids, our playlists came in Side A and Side B with a needle. I have a very large album collection in high school and college and most of those have vanished, though I sure wish they were still around. Chicago. Queen, Boston, The Eagles, some guy named Manilow, and many more that I can’t recall. Oh the days of just crashing in the basement and throwing an album on our old console turntable and just jammin’. And don’t forget the old 45’s!

Another thing you’d notice in the second room is the shelves full of albums filled mostly with sports cards-baseball, basketball, football, hockey, I collected them all. Anyone who collects savors the memory of tearing open the pack, getting that whiff of bubble gum and the checking out the haul. I am really fond of my autographed card collection, literally every one of them I can tell you the memory of why I picked that particular athlete for a signature. The of course, there’s the autographed photos album- Don Knotts, Andy Griffith, Howard Morris, Jim Nabors, George Lindsey, Betty Lynn, Jean Carson, Hal Smith, Elinor Donahue, Ken Berry, Arlene Golonka…get that theme? Add in The Oak Ridge Boys, Gene, Gene The Dancing Machine, Michael Richards aka “Kramer”, Paul Tibbetts, Gerald Ford, and some guy named Trump. The autographed business cards from John Wooden, Ted Turner, Curt Gowdy, Chris Berman, John Glenn, Sonny Bono, Pat Summitt, Bill Gates, Jesse Helms, Jerry Jones, Bobby Bowden and Jerry Reinsdorf. Signed photos of Bob Hope, Charlie Daniels, Larry Hagman, Burt Reynolds, Jimmy Buffett, Ray Stevens, Dolly Parton,Dan Patrick and of course the “Great American” Bill Cunningham. How about autographed TV Guide covers of Reba McEntire, David Letterman Farrah Fawcett and Jason Alexander? Every single picture tells a story and brings back a memory for me. And last but not least, the autographed photo of Joe Dimaggio. I’ll thank my Dad for that one too.

I could continue because there are plenty more memories surrounding me as I type, but I may be moving into “memory overload” and if I go in and start thumbing through all the albums, I won’t get the other sports stories written. One of my parent’s favorite songs was “The Way We Were”…memories light the corner of my mind. I hope that’s a light that always stays on.