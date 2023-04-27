By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

From age six, Wayne Baldwin wanted to be a police officer. His wife, Wanda, shares a story about a young Wayne telling a family friend that someday, when he was a police officer, he would take care of her. At twelve, he was in a school bus accident and helped calm down the other students. Baldwin carried on his service, caring for many people throughout the years.

Baldwin, a dedicated public servant and former West Union Chief of Police, passed away on March 29.

After serving proudly in the US Air Force for two years, Baldwin began his career with the police force in Manchester on July 4, 1967. Wayne and Wanda were married at the time, and she describes his first night on the job as unforgettable. From illegal fireworks to fights breaking out, it was the start of a memorable vocation.

His time in Manchester was short, and Baldwin took a break from police work for a few years before joining the night patrol in Peebles. Another few years passed, and the Village of Seaman offered him the Chief of Police position. Wanda reflects that in the mid-1980s, they decided to relocate to Florida, but that move was short-lived, and they soon ended up back in Adams County.

The West Union Police Department brought Baldwin on as an auxiliary officer. He then worked as a part-time officer before moving to a full-time position. Wanda said he held many rank titles during his tenure before becoming West Union Chief of Police.

Baldwin retired as Chief of Police on July 4, 2004, choosing to step down on the same day he had begun his policing occupation. He continued to serve as a special deputy for some years after retirement.

After a fall in 2020, Baldwin’s health declined. He passed away on March 29, surrounded by loved ones. Along with his wife of 57 years, Lola “Wanda,” Baldwin has two daughters, Tammy Palmer and Mary Fitzgerald, a son Jason Baldwin, six surviving grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Wanda shared that Wayne felt he always performed his job to the best of his ability. Newly retired West Union Chief of Police Tim Sanderson shared his great respect for Baldwin as a supervisor and a teacher. Lisa Phillips of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said, “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for Wayne. He took me under his wing and was a good leader. I learned a lot from him.”

“He was a people person,” Wanda said of Wayne. He loved his family and his grandkids. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Baldwin leaves a legacy of respect for law enforcement among many in West Union. Wayne would tell his officers, “I’m here to teach you everything I can – it’s up to you to listen.”