By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On Saturday, April 22, Jurassic Wonder came to the Adams County Fairgrounds. For someone terrified of the Jurassic Park films, this reporter was glad to see the animatronic dinosaurs looked somewhat realistic but not as authentic as those in the movies.

Movement, noise, and cars filled with children rolled down their windows to be amazed by the prehistoric creatures. The accompanying audio gave a bit of education, describing each dinosaur and the period in which they lived. The Jurassic period was 199.6 to 145.5 million years ago and was named for the Jura Mountains on the border between France and Switzerland.

Older children may have snickered, but younger children seemed delighted with the display. Signs at every stop warned spectators to stay in their cars – probably more out of protection for the mechatronic puppets.

It was a short theme park-like attraction but offered an entertaining learning experience about the unique and diverse reptiles known as dinosaurs.