Three-run seventh difference in 10-7 West Union victory

West Union catcher Olivia Lewis applies the tag on North Adams’ Taylor Shelton on a squeeze attempt in the bottom of the seventh, registering the out that helped the Lady Dragons to their first win of the spring. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It took nine tries but the West Union Lady Dragons softball squad finally posted win number one on April 20 when they traveled to North Adams High School and handed the host Lady Devils a 10-7 defeat, coming up with three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and pave their way to that first victory.

It was three big bats in the middle of the West Union order that provided the offensive punch for the Lady Dragons as the trio of Kenzie Stout, Lily Reed and Olivia Lewis combined for eight hits, five for extra bases, and nine runs batted in.

“It feels good to finally get that first win pressure off our backs,” said West Union head coach Miranda Grooms. “We’ve been so close in a lot of games this year but putting it all together has been tough for us. We always have one or the other, hitting or fielding, but never both at the same time. Tonight the girls put it all together and played well. Hopefully this win will be the beginning of a turning point for us to put more wins on the board.”

That offensive barrage began in the top of the first inning when the Lady Dragons scored three times off of North Adams starter Carlie Garrison, who in the end deserved a better fate. Sara Boldman led off the game with a single to center and came around to score when Stout blasted a triple to deep left field. Reed drew a walk followed by a base hit by Lewis that brought Stout home. Reed raced home later on a wild pitch to give the visitors an early 3-0 advantage, which didn’t last for long.

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Devils took what turned out to be the only lead of the game as they got to Boldman for a quick four-spot, with some help from a sloppy West Union defense. Olivia Wright ended up at second base after a pair of errors, then scored on a base hit by Garrison. Chloe Baker and Paige Evans drew walks and a fielder’s choice ground out by Karis Tumbleson drove in Garrison with the second run of the frame. The Lady Devils took the lead at 4-3 when a base hit by Jaida Mason scored Baker and Tumbleson.

For North Adams, their fate may have been sealed in the top of the second inning when the Lady Dragons plated four unearned runs after the first two batters were retired via strikeouts. A ground ball off the bat of Boldman went right through the Lady Devils’ second baseman, opening the flood gates. A Hannah Ford single moved Boldman to second and a tw0-base hit by Stout brought home Boldman to tie the game. Another two-bagger, this one by Reed, scored Ford and Stout to put West Union ahead and a base hit by Lewis scored Reed to make it 7-4 Lady Dragons.

That early offensive surge on both sides calmed as neither team scored until the home team came to bat in the bottom of the fifth. A a base hit by Anna Armstrong scored the inning’s first run and another run-scoring hit by Mason drew the Lady Devils within one. An error on a ground ball off eh bat of Taylor Shelton allowed Armstrong to score to tie the game at 7 apiece.

After a scoreless sixth inning on both sides, the Lady Dragons got the game-winners in their half of the seventh. Ford singled with one out and a long two-base hit to left by Stout brought Ford home with the go-ahead score. Reed followed that up with another blast, this time for a triple to make it 9-7. The final run of the inning came home on a Lewis Sacrifice fly and the visitors took a three-run lead.

With one last opportunity in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Devils put two runners on base and had the tying run at the plate, but Reed. pitching in relief, got the final two outs as the West Union girls grabbed that elusive first “W’ of the spring.

The victorious Lady Dragons pounded out 11 hits in the win, all coming from the top five hitters in the lineup. Pitching in relief, Lily Reed got the win, tossing two scoreless innings. For the Lady Devils, Carlie Garrison went 3 for 5, Paige Evans 2 for 3 and Jaida Mason 3 for 4 with three runs batted in. Garrison threw a complete game in the center circle with 11 strikeouts but took the loss, a lot of that due to the unearned runs in the second inning.

The win improved West Union to 1-8 on the season, 1-6 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, while North Adams dropped to 3-7, 2-6 in conference play. The two teams matched up again on Tuesday, April 25 at West Union.

(Updates: North Adams played a Saturday doubleheader at Huntington on Saturday and dropped both games, 14-4 and 7-3.)

West Union

340 000 3 —10

North Adams

400 030 0 —7

West Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Boldman 4-2-1-0, Ford 4-2-2-0, Stout 4-3-3-3. Reed 3-3-2-3, Lewis 4-0-3-3, P. Stapleton 4-0-0-0, Stephenson 3-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Weakley 3-0-0-0, Mason 3-0-0-0, Team 32-10-11-9.

Extra-Base Hits: Stout 2B (2), 3B; Reed 2B, 3B

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Wright 5-1-1-0, Garrison 5-1-3-1, Baker 2-2-0-0, Evans 3-0-2-0, Tumbleson 3-2-0-2, Armstrong 4-1-1-1, Mason 4-0-3-3, Shelton 3-0-0-0, Taylor 4-0-1-0, Team 33-7-11-6.

W. Union Pitching:

Boldman 5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Reed (W) 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

N. Adams Pitching:

Garrison (L) 7 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 11 K