Rothwell fires one-hitter in 15-1 NA win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference baseball came to North Adams High School on Thursday, April 20 as the Green Devils played host to county rival West Union. Both teams had seen their share of early season struggles with the Devils coming into the game at 3-6 while the Dragons entered with just one win against six losses.

This day turned out to be all Green Devils as they took care of business early, scoring 11 times in their first two at-bats to cruise to a 15-1 five inning run-rule win. It was an odd line score for the winners as they only had four hits but took advantage of 12 free passes issued by West Union pitcher and three errors committed by the Dragons’ defense, all adding up to only six earned runs. On the mound, North Adams right hander Caleb Rothwell gave up just one hit, a fifth inning single by Nate Fooce, as he picked up his second win of the season.

In the bottom of the first, the Devils sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five times to take the lead for good. The only West Union run of the contest came in the top half of the second when Domonic Webb reached on a dropped third strike and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.

The home team came right back in the bottom of the second to add six runs to their advantage off of Dragons’ reliever Colby Harover, who deserved a better fate. Three West Union errors led to all six North Adams runs being unearned as the Devils went up 11-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Devils scored three more, this time off of Fooce in relief for the Dragons, getting RBI’s from Ethan Taylor and Mason Groves with Taylor stealing home for the inning’s final run. While Rothwell continued to silence the West Union bats, the Devils added one more in their half of the fourth when Connor Young walked and came home later when Wyatt Johnson reached on a missed third strike.

The Dragons put on a couple of base runners in the top of the fifth, one of those being the Fooce single, but Rothwell fanned Wes Ellis for his 10th strikeout of the game and the final out of the North Adams win.

The win improved the Devils to 4-6 on the season, 3-4 in conference play while the Dragons dropped to 1-8, 0-7 in the conference.

The Devils were back in action on Monday with a make-up conference game with Eastern Brown and then on Tuesday it was West Union-North Adams Round Two, this time on the Dragons’ home field.

West Union

01 000 —1

North Adams

563 1x —15

W. UnionHitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Harover 3-0-0-0, Fulton 0-0-0-0, Ellis 3-0-0-0, Abbott 2-0-0-0, Day 2-0-0-0, Webb 1-1-0-0, Barnett 1-0-0-0, Mahon 1-0-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-0, Fooce 2-0-1-0, Byron 2-0-0-0, Team 18-1-1-0.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Rothwell 1-2-1-1, T. Reed 0-0-0-0, R. Reed 1-1-0-0, Rhoden 4-1-1-1, Parks 2-2-0-0, C. Young 0-1-0-0, Daulton 2-1-0-1, Johnson 1-0-0-1, Swayne 2-1-0-0, Tolle 1-1-1-0, Taylor 1-3-1-1, Eldridge 1-0-0-0, Groves 1-1-0-2, A. Young 2-1-0-0, Hall 0-0-0-0, Team 19-15-4-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Tolle 2B

W. Union Pitching:

Webb (L) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 32 pitches

Fulton 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 14 pitches

Harover 0.2 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 44 pitches

Fooce 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 29 pitches

Byron 1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 17 pitches

N. Adams Pitching:

Rothwell (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 88 pitches