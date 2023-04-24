William J. “Joe” Tolle, 73 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, in Seaman, Ohio.

Joe was born on January 19, 1950, in Sinking Spring, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Stella Mae (Purtee) Tolle. He worked in the maintenance department for Walmart. Joe attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Teddy Tolle, Ronnie Tolle, and Randy Tolle; and his sister, Linda K Rowe. Joe is survived by his brothers, David (Eleanor) Tolle of Hillsboro, Russell Tolle of Hillsboro, Rick Tolle of Peebles and Tim Tolle of Peebles; and his sister, Geri Tolle of Lebanon.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Mike Davis will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.