Joe Daniels was born on April 1, 1938 and passed away April 22, 2023.

Joe was a bus driver and a janitor for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. He was also a farmer, a Sprigg Township Trustee and served on the Adams County Water Board. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Bentonville, Ohio. He enjoyed restoring old tractors with his son, grandchildren and son-in-law and doing odds and end jobs. He also enjoyed spending time in the shop around the stove with his buddies. He enjoyed time spent with his daughter, eating at Cruiser’s, driving through the county and enjoyed eating his daughter-in-law’s cooking.

Joe married Burma Allyene Dryden on June 20, 1959. Joe and Burma welcomed two children, Dennis and Teresa. Joe leaves behind his son, Dennis and Lou Ann Daniels; daughter, Teresa and Doug Shelton; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Shelton, Elijah Shelton, Jody and TJ Demlow, Jason and Sara Daniels, Jim Scott and Hannah Ellenberger, Jennifer Daniels and Ryan Black, Justin and Desirae Daniels; great-grandchildren, Paige Demlow and Bradley Souder, Menphis Hawkins, Samara Myers, Lexi and Lane Scott, Jordan, Jaelyn, Jase and Josie Daniels, Emma and Ally Shelton; and great-great-grandson, Ryder Souder.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Larry Daniels of Winchester and Wayne and Donna Daniels of West Union; brothers-in-law, Mickey and Sherry Dryden of Aberdeen and Ronnie Dryden of Manchester; sisters-in-law, Joyce Daniels of Aberdeen and Marsha Daniels of Russellville; as well as many beloved friends and neighbors.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Burma, his siblings, Marvin Daniels, Delmar Daniels, David Daniels, Barbara Thatcher and Evelyn Woollard; brother-in-laws John Woollard and Richard “Dick” Thatcher; sisters-in-law, Linda Hoop and Anna Dryden; and a great-grandson, Montgomery Hawkins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastors Richard Lloyd and John Conley will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bentonville Church of Christ in Christian Union or the Gideons.