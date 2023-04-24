Jennifer Lee Shivener, age 46 years passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. Jennifer was born August 6, 1976 in Cincinnati to Sharon (May) Shivener and the late Chester (Dicky) Shivener.

In addition to her mother, Sharon Shivener, she is survived by two daughters, Skylar Chapman and Mackenzie Woodward; one son, Jaiden Shivener; one sister, Leigh Ann Shivener; two brothers, Richard Lee Shivener and Deron Lane Shivener; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at noon at the Moores Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – noon at the Moores Chapel Church.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.