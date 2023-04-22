Submitted by Pollyanna Covert

Imagine adjusting to a limited world of a specialized diet and lifestyle due to food allergies, sensitivities and other health concerns. This can be challenging and at times overwhelming. But these conditions are not limited to food only, it may also include exposure to heavy metals, fiber synthetics and toxins from chemicals and molds. This can become very complicated. Figuring out things is often mind boggling. It can involve everything a person breathes, sees, smells, tastes and touches. It can harm health on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, in our modem world too much of society has become more selfish and sadly have a “better you than me attitude” for those with fragile and compromised immune systems and living with a specialized diet and lifestyle. It’s good some things are being done to promote safer and healthier food choices and lifestyle-friendly changes. Commitment is a big challenge. More options with purchases at the store and online have been a huge help in the past few years. Another big plus is education. Thankfully with books, newspapers (like this one!) and online resources, no one needs to feel isolated or left out.

Recently several books have been donated to the Peebles Library for Specialized Diet and Lifestyle Awareness. These books can help those with health issues and fragile immune conditions realize they are not alone and there is help out there. Even with our many differences —we’re all in this together. If we implement a proper balance of specialized diet and lifestyle, it has potential to enhance conventional medicine practices (Lifestyle Medicine). So let’s get started and reimagine!