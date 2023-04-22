By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the National Institute of Health – Emotional Wellness. How you feel can affect your ability to carry out everyday activities, your relationships, and your overall mental health. How you react to your experiences and feelings can change over time. Emotional wellness is the ability to successfully handle life’s stresses and adapt to change and difficult times.

6 strategies for improving your emotional health – Part 2:

Be mindful. The concept of mindfulness is simple. This ancient practice is about being completely aware of what’s happening in the present—of all that’s going on inside and all that’s happening around you. It means not living your life on “autopilot.” Becoming a more mindful person requires commitment and practice. Here are some tips to help you get started.

To be more mindful:

· Take some deep breaths. Breathe in through your nose to a count of 4, hold for 1 second and then exhale through the mouth to a count of 5. Repeat often.

· Enjoy a stroll. As you walk, notice your breath and the sights and sounds around you. As thoughts and worries enter your mind, note them but then return to the present.

· Practice mindful eating. Be aware of taste, textures, and flavors in each bite, and listen to your body when you are hungry and full.

· Be aware of your body. Mentally scan your body from head to toe. Bring your attention to how each part feels.

· Find mindfulness resources, including online programs and teacher-guided practices.

Get quality sleep. To fit in everything we want to do in our day, we often sacrifice sleep. But sleep affects both mental and physical health. It’s vital to your well-being. When you’re tired, you can’t function at your best. Sleep helps you think more clearly, have quicker reflexes and focus better. Take steps to make sure you regularly get a good night’s sleep.

To get better quality sleep:

· Go to bed the same time each night and wake up the same time each morning.

· Sleep in a dark, quiet, comfortable environment.

· Exercise daily (but not right before bedtime).

· Limit the use of electronics before bed.

· Relax before bedtime. Try a warm bath or reading.

· Avoid alcohol and large meals before bedtime.

· Avoid stimulants like nicotine and caffeine.

· Don’t take naps after mid-afternoon. Keep naps short.

· Try to get natural sunlight for at least 30 minutes a day.

· Consult a health care professional if you have ongoing sleep problems.

Just A Thought: “The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of life is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” ~William Arthur Ward