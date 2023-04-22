David Grant Craycraft, age 68, of Leesburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday April 20, 2023, at Bethesda North Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on August 9, 1954, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Donald G. and Deloris J. (Rife) Craycraft. David was a 1972 graduate from Xenia High School and had been farming in southern Ohio his entire life. He was a member of the Emmanuel Christian Church in Greenfield. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and many friends. He will be greatly missed.

David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deb Craycraft; mother, Deloris J. Craycraft; three children, Jennifer Fraysier of Leesburg, James (Mary Beth) Craycraft of Leesburg, and John (Patti) Craycraft of St. Marys, Georgia; four grandchildren, Thomas Fraysier, Emma Fraysier, Lucas Craycraft, and Toby Craycraft; three sisters, Donna (Bob) Minge, Diana (Jim) Liming, and Lynn (Steve) Stanek; brother-in-law and best friend, Don (Angie) VanTress; brother-in-law, Michael (Angie) VanHorn; mother-in-law, Mary Ann VanTress, and several nieces, nephews, family friends, and “adopted” children. David was preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Craycraft in 2018.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 26, 2023, at the Emmanuel Christian Church, 12281 Cameron Drive, Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Celebration of David’s life will be held at 6 p.m. following visitation on Wednesday April 26th. I

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the OMBTC, 6210 McCoppin Mill Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to the Fairfield FFA, 11611 State Route 771, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.