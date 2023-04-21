SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emmalee Gray
SCHOOL:
Adams County Christian School
PARENTS:
Dean and Esther Gray
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Maybe basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Teamwork, effort and defense
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bad leadership/attitudes and people being left out of the team because of cliques
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Accomplishing backward passes and being better on defense and my coach being encouraging
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Bee Gees
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tombstone”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Parks and Recreation
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
English/Drama
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Gaming
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chinese
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Emilia Clarke
FUTURE PLANS:
Further my college education, continue in Ministry and possiblybeome a teacher/aide