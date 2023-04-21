SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emmalee Gray

SCHOOL:

Adams County Christian School

PARENTS:

Dean and Esther Gray

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Maybe basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Teamwork, effort and defense

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bad leadership/attitudes and people being left out of the team because of cliques

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Accomplishing backward passes and being better on defense and my coach being encouraging

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Bee Gees

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Tombstone”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Parks and Recreation

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

English/Drama

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Gaming

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chinese

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Emilia Clarke

FUTURE PLANS:

Further my college education, continue in Ministry and possiblybeome a teacher/aide