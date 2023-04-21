Following up our last story, we have convicted slaved and ringleader Daniel boasting that on the day he is led to the scaffold, he will voice the true motive for the slaying of wealthy plantation owner, Joel Cameron. This caused a great commotion as the news spread across the country side. Alexander G. McNutt was noticeably anxious and began to pace back and forth across the side veranda of his plantation home. Many of the people thought Alexander was behind this entire tangled mess to start with. Although most people loathed Joel Cameron, still one shouldn’t be allowed to get away with murder.

Henry S. Foote, author and friend of Alexander, writes that Daniel uttered many things during his time in confinement, whether true or false it was difficult to tell. However, Daniel was surprised one night when he observed Alexander standing outside his jail window. Alexander spoke in low tones but loud enough for Daniel to hear. “Come near,” said Alexander, “I have a few choice words for you!” “You had better keep your mouth shut, if you know what is good for you.” Alexander threatened, “Or I will have Dr. Shreve pull every tooth you have before dawn.”

This seemed to silence Daniel for a time, but as time drew nearer to his hanging, his tongue began to wag again. The day of the long walk to the scaffold came, the whole town and country side turned out to hear what Daniel had to say. It was early in the morning and all was quite except for the birds and the neighing of the horses who stood by the great gathering of buggies that stood near-by. Daniel accompanied by the sheriff, two other law officers and his attorney, began his walk through the town square and up the steps to the hangman’s noose. Here a pastor asked Daniel if he had any last words he would like to share before he met his maker. A hush came over the crowd. Daniel opened his mouth to utter words that all felt would implicate Alexander G. McNutt in Joel Cameron’s murder. As Daniel attempted to address the crowd his words were drowned out by the beating of a drum. Alexander had given instructions as well as a large sum of money to the drummer to beat his drum vociferously so as to drown out the voice of the condemned man. The hangman proceeded to place a bag over his head and he was thus confusedly hurried off into eternity!

One would think that was the end of the whole affair except Alexander wasn’t through. He soon came forward with a fifth defendant that he accused of being involved in the murder of his partner and friend. Alexander claimed that a mixed-race man named Mercer Byrd, a free negro, the son of a white man and black woman had also participated in the planning and murder of Joel Cameron. Byrd was immediately taken into custody. Alexander then sought out well-known Vicksburg attorney, Seargent S. Prentiss to become involved in the prosecution of Byrd.

Was Byrd guilty? What information did Byrd reveal to his lawyer before his execution?