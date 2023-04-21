By Julia McCane-Knox

Prepare children for kindergarten by bringing them to Storytime. Children learn through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages 5 and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Number Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the rhyme “Our Numbers,” create a Number Buddies Paper Craft, play Number Matching, and listen to “Bear Counts” by Karma Wilson.

Library Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “10 Little Dinosaur Books,” make a Lion Bookmark, go on a library tour, and listen to “The Bad Seed Goes to the Library” by Jory John.

Dr. Seuss Storytime will be on Thursday, April 27 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Color Bingo,” play Bean Bag Toss and Tic-Tac-Toe, and listen to “Red Fish, Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss.

Monster Storytime will be on Thursday, April 27 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Monster Craft, and listen to stories.

Get creative at the library during our After School Programs. In honor of National Library Week, create READ Bookmarks from Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Additionally, play Bugs in a Jar, a counting game, from Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library.

Create bookmarks from Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27, from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library. Moreover, play a Dr. Seuss Match-Up Game on Thursday, April 27 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Families, join us for our Family Night on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the West Union Library as we explore animal tracks through engaging crafts, games, and activities. Furthermore, explore art using various mediums to create anything imaginable at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Join us for a Teen Program on Monday, April 24 at 2:15 p.m. at the North Adams Library as we make DIY Stress Balls. In addition, make Yarn Coasters during Adult Craft Week from Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 during open hours at the North Adams Library.

Guess that Book will start in May at the North Adams Library. For each week, we will post a book quote in the library. Participants can submit guesses for the quoted book of the week, and the person with the correct guess will win a prize! If there are multiple correct guesses, a random drawing will take place to choose the winner. A new winner will be chosen each week, so stop back in the library to submit a new guess. Participants have a limit of one guess per week.

Feeling hungry? Ask for a snack at the front desk! Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.