Sanderson remembers a good career

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

After twenty-six years of service, Police Chief Tim Sanderson retired from the West Union Police Department on March 31.

Starting in January 1997 as a meter attendant and cruiser mechanic, moving to an auxiliary role, then Sanderson attended the Police Academy at Southern State Community College. He graduated in May of 1999 and became a part-time police officer for the Village of West Union. In March of 2000, Sanderson joined the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and worked as a Corporal for the Department, policing in Manchester. In September of 2000, he went back part-time to the West Union Police Department under Chief Wayne Baldwin, but by 2001 was a full-time police officer, becoming a Lieutenant in 2004. Sanderson took over as Chief of Police in 2006.

Sanderson fondly remembers his time with Baldwin, who passed away last week, saying his favorite times on the force were working with him. He said, “He was a great teacher. If you did something wrong, he’d bring you in and sit you down.” Sanderson laughs, “After the conversation, he’d slap you in the back of the head and say, ‘Now get er done.’” He continued, “He would help you fix your problems and help you with a case if you needed help.”

Sanderson, the son of the late Shirley Brooks, said his mother believed in her son and pushed him to prove himself. His wife Patricia passed in 2013. Sanderson has two children, Bruce of West Union and Sammi Jo of Sabina. He has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I’ve helped many people through my career,” said Sanderson, “and I hardly had to handcuff anybody to put them in my cruiser – I just told them to sit in my cruiser and they did.” Sanderson is most proud of the respect that he extended to others, even those who broke the law. “Several people returned and thanked me for arresting them – it changed their lives. It was a good career.”

Sanderson admits that there has been great sadness and challenges with the job. The inability to hire and maintain officers recently led to much frustration and influenced his decision to retire. His most difficult memories of the position involve the deaths of young people. He solemnly remembers a six-year old little girl who died after a car accident while holding his hand. He said, “It was one of the hardest things I ever had to deal with.”

When asked what he would miss the most, Sanderson said, “The high-speed chases.” He said, “No one would try to outrun me in a Dodge Charger.” He had close to 500 chases in his career. Still, he looks forward to a calmer way of life with plenty of fishing and hunting, and he’ll keep delivering pizzas for Snappy’s Pizza.

What advice would Sanderson give to the new Chief of Police, Ryan Myers? “Just keep looking forward – God’s on your side.”