Officially, it’s really the start of spring as us outdoor types know it. Not only are mushrooms popping up and wildflowers blooming, but Ohio’s spring turkey season opens on Saturday, April 22. Also, as if the lining up of the celestial heavenly bodies is happening, the 55th Annual Shawnee State Park Trout Derby at Turkey Creek Lake begins Saturday as well. After you bag a turkey, catch a limit of trout, come late afternoon, you could always wade Ohio Brush Creek and probably catch a dozen or so white bass as the spring annual run will most likely be in full swing. It’s as if the doors of Heaven have finally opened up!

Ohio’s Turkey season opens April 22 and continues until May 21 in the south zone. Turkey season opens a week later, April 29 through May 28 in the five counties that make up the northeast zone in Ohio. Turkey hunting hours in April are 30 minutes before sunrise until noon. Come May you can hunt turkeys all day if you wish. Limit is one bearded gobbler per person.

Ohio oldest continuous trout derby begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Shawnee State Park, sponsored by the Shawnee State Park Lodge, Portsmouth Area Jaycees, and Shawnee State Park. According to word from the Kincaid Fish Hatchery, 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked into Turkey Creek Lake and 1,000 will be stocked into Roosevelt Lake for this event.

Trout derby times are 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Adults can register fish for prize eligibility until 2 p.m. at the log cabin porch at the Turkey Creek Lake Boat Ramp. There is a kid fishing area (children 12 and under) at the Turkey Creek Lake beach. And if the kids catch a tagged trout be sure to visit the kiddie tent with your tagged fish. Tagged fish will be measured for trophies awarded at the ceremony at the conclusion of the event.

At 10 a.m. practice casting with Scott from Scioto Soil and Water Conservation at the kiddie tent.

The schedule is as follows…

• At 11 a.m. learn about native snakes with Naturalist Jenny at the kiddie tent.

• At 2:30 p.m. the award ceremony at the amphitheater at the previously named Shawnee State Park campground at Roosevelt Lake, (now named Turkey Creek Campground), awarding a kayak as the grand prize. All winners must be present to win.

Shawnee State Park is located at 4404 State Route 125, West Portsmouth. For more information, please call the Shawnee State Park office at (740) 858-6652.

Judging from the social media photos and the beautiful weather I’d say the just concluded youth turkey hunt, April 15-16, was a huge success as turkey numbers seem to be rebounding somewhat. Although ODNR hasn’t officially released results yet, 14-year-old Carsyn Raines from Winchester, with help from his Dad, Chad Raines, bagged a huge 23-pound gobbler Sunday morning in Adams County just before sunrise during the youth turkey season. Raines’ monster gobbler had an 11.5-inch beard and 1.5- inch spurs.

Deer hunting regulation for the 2023-24 season has been approved and they are as follows:

• Archery season -Sept. 30-Feb. 4

• Youth Deer Gun -Nov. 18-19

• Deer Gun -Nov. 27-Dec. 3 and Dec. 16-17

• Deer muzzleloader -Jan. 6-9