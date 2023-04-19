14-hit attack leades Peebles to 16-6 win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Their battles on the hardwood are legendary but on April 13 the action moved outdoors to the baseball diamond at Peebles High School as the Indians entertained the North Adams Green Devils in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. The two teams met earlier in the spring in a non-conference game with the Indians taking a 7-4 win and this time, the victor was the same but just by a much bigger margin.

Coach Kenny Dick’s Peebles squad had begun this spring campaign with four consecutive victories but came into last Thursday’s contest with a two-game losing streak while Coach Rob Meade’s Green Devils had dropped four of six decisions in a tough start to their season.

The pitching match up for Thursday saw Peebles southpaw Nathaniel Cummings facing off with North Adams right hander Caleb Rothwell and the Devils struck first with a top of the first score when Rothwell led off with a walk and eventually came across on a wild pitch. Undaunted, the Indians got to Rothwell in the bottom of the first for three runs. Cory Reed led off the frame by drawing a walk, stealing second, and coming across on a base hit by Bradley Shoemaker. Shoemaker also swiped second and then raced home on a Cummings ground out. An Ethan Beekman base hit got the third Peebles run across.

As it became clear that the game on a warm afternoon was going to be an offensive show, the Devils answered with two runs in the top of the second to tie the score. With two outs and non one on, Tyler Reed singled to center, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Asher Young walked then scored on a Rothwell two-base hit to tie the fame at 3 apiece.

That deadlock lasted only as long as it took for the Devils to get back in the field and the Indians to grab their bats. the home team took the lead for good when they exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second, aided by some sloppy fielding by their visitors. Cory Reed led off eh inning by reaching on an error, stole second and went to third on a Shoemaker ground out. A base hit by Mason Sims scored Reed to give Peebles the lead followed by a single to left by Grooms. A Cummings single brought Sims home and Grroms came across on another North Adams fielding miscue. Yet another error on a later Garrett Shiveley grounder allowed two runs to score and a miserable inning for the Devils ended with Peebles op top 8-3.

After a scoreless third inning on both sides, the offenses took over again in the fourth. First it was the Devils getting back in the game by tallying three runs in the top half of the inning. A fielder’s choice ground out by Asher Young got the first run home and number two was recorded when Ethan Taylor dashed home on a wild pitch. Coach Dick called in Shoemaker from the bullpen and he got out of the inning but not before a Landon Swayne ground ball got Young home to make it 8-6.

Any hope the Devils may have had of making a comeback were dashed when the Indians came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and put a huge seven-spot on the board. In the big inning off of North Adams reliever Ethan Taylor, the Tribe got RBI’s from Shiveley, Reed, Sims, Cummings, and Ethan Day, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. When the smoke had cleared, the Indians had a commanding 15-6 advantage.

The Devils went down in order in the top of the fifth meaning that the Indians need just one score in the bottom half to put the game to rest and they did just that. Nash Grooms reached on an error, went to second on a passed ball and scored when a Day ground ball was booted and that was that, the home team securing the 16-6 run rule win in five innings.

It was a memorable day for Peebles’s Nathaniel Cummings, who was the winning pitcher and also led a 14-hit Indian attack by going 3 for 4 and driving home three runs. The winners also got two-hit efforts from Mason Sims, Gage grooms, Ethan Beekman and Garrett Shiveley.

The win improved Peebles to 5-2 on the season, 3-2 in conference play. They were slated to be back in action Tuesday, April 18,hosting Lynchburg in an SHAC battle, hosting Ripley in SHAC action on April 20, then hosting Paint valley in an 11 a.m Saturday first pitch.

North Adams dropped to 2-5 with the loss, 1-4 in SHAC match ups. The Devils were back in action on Monday, hosting Lynchburg in conference play, traveled to Manchester on Tuesday for another conference battle, then headed to the VA Stadium in Chillicothe on Wednesday evening to face Oak Hill.

North Adams

120 30 —6

Peebles

350 71 —16

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Rothwell 1-1-1-1, C. Young 1-0-0-0, Swayne 1-0-0-1, Rhoden 3-0-0-0, Parks 3-0-0-0, Daulton 3-0-0-0, Eldridge 2-1-0-0, Taylor 1-1-0-0, Reed 2-1-2-0, A. Young 1-2-0-1, Groves 0-0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0-0, Team 18-6-3-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Rothwell 2B

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Reed 3-3-1-1, Shoemaker 4-1-1-1, M. Sims 4-2-2-2, G. Grooms 4-2-2-0, Cummings 4-2-3-3, Beekman 4-2-2-2, C. Sims 1-0-0-0, N. Grooms 2-2-1-0, Shiveley 4-1-2-1, Day 3-1-0-2, Team 33-16-14-12.

Extra-Base Hits: Cummings 2B

N. Adams Pitching:

Rothwell (L) 1.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 61 pitches

Taylor 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 30 pitches

Parks 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 27 pitches

Peebles Pitching:

Cummings (W) 3.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, 64 pitches

Shoemaker 1.2 IP, 0 H. 0 R, 1 K, 16 pitches