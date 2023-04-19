Press Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Alyssa Mays. Alyssa is currently enrolled at Marietta College earning a Biology degree along the pre-med track as well as a Bachelor of Neuroscience degree and a minor in Psychology. She is employed at the Marietta College of Academic Resource Center.

Alyssa is an honors student at Marietta and her campus involvement and leadership abilities include diversity and inclusion, wellness and mental health care and social connections and activities. She was named to the Marietta Dean’s List, National Society of Leadership and Success, and received the prestigious “Biology First Year Achievement Award”. Alyssa graduated from North Adams High School and Southern State Community College in 2021 at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $43,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of trustees.