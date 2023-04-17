SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Bransyn Browning

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Samantha Browning

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Hanging out with my buddies

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the time it takes

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When we won our first Super Bowl

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Street Outlaws

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with buddies

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

City Barbecue

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Gabe Farrell

FUTURE PLANS:

Have a good welding job and a nice house in the woods