SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Bransyn Browning
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Samantha Browning
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Hanging out with my buddies
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the time it takes
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When we won our first Super Bowl
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Montana
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Street Outlaws
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with buddies
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
City Barbecue
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Gabe Farrell
FUTURE PLANS:
Have a good welding job and a nice house in the woods