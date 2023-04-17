Howard Coleman Morrison, 70, of Manchester passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born on November 16, 1952 in Maysville, Kentucky.

Howard was a former United States Marine and retired operating engineer of Local 18.

He is survived by his wife Debbie (Shiveley) Morrison, whom he married August 26, 1974; one daughter, Stacey (Jerod) Walker of Minford; one son, J.C. (Shana) Morrison of Manchester; three grandchildren, Shaylynn, Archie, Rhett and twins, Reid and Ezra on the way; one brother, Glenn (Lisa) Morrison of Manchester; one brother-in law, Jay (Patty) Shiveley of Lynx; two sisters-in-law, Carol Nonnenman of Stout and Rosemary (John) Lacy of Georgetown, Kentucky; a niece and several nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Raymond Coleman Morrison.

Howard was a 1971 graduate of Manchester High School and attended the Ohio State University and Maysville Community College. After his time in the United States Marine Corps, he joined the operating engineers Local 18 until his retirement. Howard loved his job and perfecting his trade along with doing quarter flipping tricks with his equipment. He was also an avid farmer on his farm, “The Dumperosa,” which he named it. From tobacco to cattle, Howard had a little of everything on his farm that he tended to with his son, J.C. In keeping with Howard’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

He will be greatly missed, but remembered fondly, by the many stories and memories he has left behind. “If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven’s scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines.”

Mr. Morrison will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.