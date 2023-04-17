Florence Mason, age 89 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. Florence was born February 15, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Lillian (Moore) Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Emery Mason; two sons, Steve and Bobby; and grandson Jonathan Shiveley.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Pistole and Jim of West Union and Sherri Shiveley of Lynx; sister Phyllis Jean Herby and Bill of Dayton; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Alpine House in West Union or the Hospice of Hope.