SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Braiden Brown

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Julia Brown, Brian Smalley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing a game

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Federal Hocking

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Hardy

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Montana

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“When The Game Stands Tall”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Animal Kingdom

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mariachi’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college