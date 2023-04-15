SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Braiden Brown
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Julia Brown, Brian Smalley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing a game
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Federal Hocking
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Hardy
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Montana
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“When The Game Stands Tall”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Animal Kingdom
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mariachi’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college