Sports Coverage once again best in Ohio

Staff Report

Continuing the tradition of excellence in local news and sports reporting, the staff of The People’s Defender was recently honored with five different Osman C. Hooper Awards from the Ohio News Media Association (ONMA). The Hooper Awards are an annual competition named after Hooper, who was a significant contributor to the ONMA and spent 58 years with The Columbus Dispatch.

The annual ONMA Hooper competition recognizes the talents of the state’s top non-daily newspaper editors, writers, photographers, designers, and their colleagues.

Competing newspapers were divided into three divisions based on circulation information on file with the ONMA – Division A (3,500 and above), Division B (2,000-3,500), and Division C (2,000 and below).

For 2023, the Defender received awards in five categories: Sports Coverage, Best Special Edition or Section, Best Deadline, Best News Photo and Best Sports Photo.

Sports Coverage

For the second consecutive year, Defender Sports Editor Mark Carpenter was honored for having the Best Sports Coverage in Ohio in the division of newspapers in which the Defender competes. The judges of the contest simply described Carpenter’s sports pages as “Good Coverage and Design”. As always, the Defender will provide its readers with their only local award-winning coverage of high school sports in Adams County.

Best Special Edition or Section

The staff of The People’s Defender also received a first-place award for their 2022 Adams County Fair Preview special section. The Defender each year prides itself in having the most complete and thorough coverage of the County Fair and the combined works of Sherry Larson, Peggy Niswander, Mark Carpenter, and advertising reps Terry Rigdon and Amber Dryden-Grooms produced an award-winning preview. The Hooper Awards judges described the first-place section as a “Very cohesive special edition, great mix of photo content, bold headlines and advertising. The editorial content is well written and highlights a good mix of fair activities.”

Best Headline

The Defender Sports department received a second place award for their headline, “Lady Devils’ Season Plundered by a Pirate”, which described a heartbreaking loss by the North Adams Lady Devils in the 2022 district basketball tournament. “Even though the team lost, the headline demonstrates that it was a close game all the way up to the last basket. It’s difficult to do” said the judges about this Mark Carpenter creation.

Best News Photo

Sherry Larson received a third-place award for her photo of Judge Roy Gabbert in the midst of bidding on an item at one of the various Adams County Fair auctions. According to the contest judges, “The photographer’s sense of timing allowed them to highlight some strong facial expressions and action during this celebrated community event.”

Best Sports Photo

Sports Editor Mark Carpenter received a third place photography awarded for a photo that he captured during a Peebles-Manchester baseball game of Peebles base runner Zane Knechtly attempting to leap over the Manchester catcher in order to reach home plate safely. The judges described the photo this way, “Award winning photos in this contest depend on capturing the right moment of action that visually explains what happened during the game. The catapulting runner is a very dynamic image and helps express the will to win.”

Defender graphics/paginator Peggy Niswander was also honored for her pagination work with The Ripley Bee as that publication received a first-place award in the category of Newspaper Design.

The staff of The People’s Defender continues their determination to provide you the top local news and sports coverage in Adams County and if you don’t want to miss out on any of the award-winning work, please call Amber at (937) 544-2391 to get your yearly subscription started today.