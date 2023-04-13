By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Early Childhood Education group at CTC was abuzz on Wednesday morning, April 5, preparing booths for the health and safety jobs awareness at the West Union Elementary School. The day is part of a competition the group is involved with that will take them to Columbus to present their efforts with SkillsUSA.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to promote a skilled American workforce. SkillsUSA.org states, “SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school, and college/post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.”

Hannah Ford, Kristrin Tackett and Rhenna Boldman led the project with Amy Hoop, their faculty instructor. Hoop said, “We attend different competitions. They have been in complete control of it. They’ve done a good job.” There was a community service project, so these three students chose the topic, event, and everything they wanted to do. Hoop explained that the girls wanted to bring in health and safety representatives from the community so that the kids could become familiar with and less intimidated. She said, “They did everything.”

Among the agency, representatives were State Patrol Officers Ryan Day and Sara Mitchell, Dr. Matt Armstrong from the Adams County Regional Medical Center, Dr. Surya Pamulapati and Colleen Pamulapati of West Union Family Dental, and Fire Department and Squad members Colton Studebaker, Dakota Pell, Dalton England, Christina Patrick, Drew Royalty, and Misty Gancer. Each booth offered interactive information and fun. The kids were engaged and enthusiastic. Looking into Dr. Armstrong’s ear with an otoscope, one young man declared, ” I see a turtle in there.”

Kudos to Ford, Tackett, and Boldman on a well-planned and informative day, and good luck with the upcoming competition.