By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coming off a conference loss at Lynchburg on Monday, the North Adams Green Devils were back on their home field the next afternoon, hosting the Ripley Blue Jays in another Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest. Tuesday’s outing was all Green Devils from the outset as they got a one-hit shutout pitching effort from Logan Shupert and scored in every at-bat, run ruling the Jays in five innings by a final count of 10-0.

The scoring started early for the Devils as they picked up one run in the first inning off of Ripley starter Drew Applegate, a Nathan Parks base hit scoring Caleb Rothwell, who had led off the inning with an infield hit. An RBI single by Kelby Moore in the bottom of the second made it 2-0 and the home team continued to pile on with a three-spot in the bottom half of the third, getting run-producing hits from Parks, Kaleb Eldridge and Connor Rhoden for a 5-0 advantage.

While Shupert was completely silencing the Ripley bats, the Devils scored once more in the bottom of the fourth when Rothwell crossed on a wild pitch and the home team came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and took care of business to send fans on an early exit.

Parks was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth, followed by walks to Easton Daulton and Eldridge to fill the bases and a base hit to center by Rhoden brought home Parks and Daulton to make it 8-0. Eldridge later scored on a wild pitch and the game ended in an unusual way as a balk was called on the Ripley pitcher that sent home Rhoden with the 10th and final North Adams run that sewed up the five-inning run rule victory.

The Devils produced nine hits in the shutout win, Connor Rhoden going 2 for 2 and driving home three runs to lead the attack. Nathan Parks was also 2 for 2 and he drove home a pair as the Devils improved to 2-3 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

On the hill, Logan Shupert got the win, tossing five one-hit shutout frames, walking two and striking out eight Ripley hitters.

The games on Monday and Tuesday were just the beginning of a very challenging week for the Green Devils, who were slated to play four games in four days, hosting Fairfield in a SHAC makeup game on Wednesday and then traveling to Peebles on Thursday for another conference battle. The two teams met in Seaman on April 3 with the Indians claiming a 7-4 non-conference win.

Ripley

000 00 —0

North Adams

113 14 —10

Ripley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): A. Applgate 2-0-0-0, Bartley 2-0-0-0, Gray 1-0-1-0, McRae 2-0-0-0, D. Applegate 0-0-0-0, Garlejo 2-0-0-0, Jodrey 2-0-0-0, Brierly 2-0-0-0, Buchanan 2-0-0-0, Team 15-0-1-0.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Rothwell 2-2-1-0, C. Young 3-0-0-0, T. Reed 3-1-1-0, Parks 2-0-2-2, Tolle 0-1-0-0, Daulton 2-2-1-0, Eldridge 2-2-1-1, Rhoden 2-2-2-3, A. Young 2-0-0-0, Moore 1-0-1-1, Team 19-10-9-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Parks 2B

Ripley Pitching:

D. Applegate (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 83 pitches

A. Applegate 0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 15 pitches

N. Adams Pitching:

Shupert (W) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 68 pitches