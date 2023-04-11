Jayson Dewayne Tackett, 46 of West Union, passed away Friday March 31, 2023 at Bethesda North Hospital.

Jayson was born July 7, 1976 in Ashland, Kentucky. He was the son of Russell Tackett of Greenup, Kentucky and late mother Cheryl Francis of West Union, Ohio.

He was survived by his fiancé, Jennifer Yates; son, Jayson Lee Tackett of Maysville, Kentucky; four step daughters, Jessica, Kristin, Jazzmyn and Bridget; step son Mason Shiveley (Sydney) of Hillsboro, Ohio; one brother, Jeremy (Crystal) Tackett of Manchester, Ohio; two sisters, Jennifer Tackett of West Union, Ohio and Beverly Vaughn of Greenup, Kentucky; two aunts, Diane Grooms of West Union, Ohio and Linda Stewart of Greenup, Kentucky; one uncle, Jim Tackett of Covington, Kentucky; and several cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.