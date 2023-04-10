Wanda Mae Shelton, 85 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio .Wanda was born on March 15, 1938, in Lewis County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred and Hazel (McCleese) Brown. Wanda graduated from Winchester High School in 1956. While in high school, Wanda met Richard Shelton and they were united in marriage on January 4, 1957. Unto this union, they were blessed with six children, Richard Dale, Pamela Renee, Angela Dawn, Christa Jo, Chad Richard, and Heather Nicole.

Wanda worked a very few years outside the home but spent most of her life as a homemaker. Wanda took great pride in caring for her family and home. Wanda enjoyed gardening and canning to provide for her family. She worked and helped Richard on the farm. Wanda also devoted many hours to care for her grandchildren over the years. Wanda spent many hours making quilts by hand, crocheting, and embordering. Richard and Wanda enjoyed collecting depression glass and attending many auctions to add to their collection. Wanda was a member of the Seaman Presbyterian Church and served on the Seaman Fall Festival board.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard Dale, her youngest brother, Burl Brown, and her sisters, Ruth Madden and Mildred Franklin.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard Shelton; her daughters, Pam (Bill) Shreffler, Angela (Rick) Shreffler, Christa (Rob) Meade and Heather (Chris) Roush, all of Seaman; and by her son, Chad (Christine) Shelton of Winchester; her brother, Bernard (Bonnie) Brown of Peebles and sister-in-law, Beverly Brown of Arizona. Wanda will be missed by her 16 grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friend Jo Ann Knechtly.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home; Lewis- Sullivan Chapel. Services were officiated by Norine Behm. Wanda entered her eternal resting place at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

A special thanks to the nurses, aids and staff that cared for Wanda at Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, The Word Church for providing a meal after the services, and to everyone for the food, visits and phone calls.