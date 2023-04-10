Anthony David (Tony) May passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his residence. Tony was born on October 19, 1970 the son of Sue (Grow) May and the late David Sean May in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife Amy May of Blue Creek, Ohio; mother Sue May of Blue Creek, Ohio; two sons, Cole Anthony May and Colin David May, both of Blue Creek, Ohio; sister Hollie McCoy and Tyler of West Union, Ohio; brother David Sean May II and Marla of West Union, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Adam and Rachel Grooms of West Union, Ohio; nieces and nephews Kaylee and Logan Fields, Krista and James Ervin, Heidi Hunter, Katie Hunter, Grant Hunter, Jaxen McCoy,, and Dallas Wade Grooms; and great nephew Graham Fields.

Graveside services will on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Dennis Grooms officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Moores Chapel Church under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union.

Memorials can be made at The National Bank of Adams County in Tony’s name.