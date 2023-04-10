Press Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the availability of two scholarships for graduating high school seniors in Adams County. This scholarships are open to any senior who is graduating in the spring of 2023 and has a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

In addition to academic requirements, applicants are required to submit an essay of a maximum of 500 words on the topic of ways to improve the economic development of Adams County. Applicants are also required to submit a video interview of a maximum of two minutes, stating why they deserve the scholarship and their plans for their future after high school graduation. This video does not have to be professionally made or edited and can be a simple home video.

A complete transcript of grades or a letter from the guidance counselor stating the student’s GPA must be sent with the application. Online transcripts must display the student’s name, school name, grade, and credit hours earned for each course and term in which each course was taken. Additionally, two letters of reference must be included with the application. Letters cannot be from parents, family members, or guidance counselors.

Applications must be submitted to the Adams County Chamber of Commerce by April 24 at 5 p.m. The scholarship winners will be announced at the Adams County Scholarship Dinner on May 5, where they will be presented with a $500 scholarship each.

“The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the creation of our new scholarship program, which will provide financial assistance to deserving students in our community who are pursuing higher education,” said Jason Francis, Chair of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to partner with the Ohio Department of Development Manufacturing Extension Partnership program as our inaugural sponsor for this year’s scholarship. Through this program, we hope to empower and support the next generation of leaders in Adams County, and to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community for years to come.”

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce will host a scholarship dinner that will serve as a fundraiser for future scholarships and give an opportunity to honor the winners of the award. The dinner will be held at J. McCoy Lumber Co. Wood Depot, 2 Sycamore St. in Peebles, Ohio on May 5 at 6 p.m. A silent auction will also be held during the dinner, with all proceeds going toward future scholarships.

For more information about the scholarship or the scholarship dinner, please contact the Adams County Chamber of Commerce at (937) 217-7596 or visit adamscountyohchamber.com/scholarships.