“My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand.” John 10:27-28

It was already past time to settle in for the night. I had been looking through devotionals books and reading many Scripture verses trying to prepare for my Monday morning prayer meeting. I was struggling to compose something, when I finally decided to switch off my computer, put up my study materials and take a break. I took my dogs outside, and outdoors is where God spoke to me.

God used a small bird and my two dogs to show me things about humanity and things about myself.

My chicken coop is vacant, and since its vacancy I’ve had to rescue two birds. Tonight, this small bird spoke to the frailty of our human trying compared to our sovereign God’s understanding, wisdom, and leading.

At first, I opened the full sized door and tried to coax it through by walking in front of where it perched in the corner. This wee bird flew away, under, and above the door. I ventured in and talked gently to it, even extending my hand to guide it away from the corner. It finally perched above the door and found its way to freedom. While it flew time after time into the woven wire fence, I could see its whole body heaving with anxiety.

I thought, how like us humans this little bird is. The door is wide open. God can clearly be directing, and still we think, I know a better way. Surely this time I will get free. I can find my way. And like the bird we go through much distress trying on our own, when the One who made us and ordained us is gently calling and leading away from danger.

The second lesson relating to my dogs follows. My GSP is five years old. Her god is her nose. The moment she gets outside she bounds off in the direction of some inviting scent. She can run without end. We can both be outdoors and be nowhere near each other. My Lab mix is 5 months old. He is the sweetest pup. If I can’t find him when I turn around it’s because he is so close behind me I can’t bend enough to spot him. He usually follows so close that he bumps into my legs. He’s such a loyal boy. If I can speed up and turn in time, I will catch his tail wagging away. When we do nothing more than walk, he’s happy just to be walking with me.

Spiritually speaking, I realized I tend to be more like my GSP while I need to be more like my Lab. I like to be busy and working. I like to do and go, but through this I felt God saying, ‘you need to slow down and be happy just to walk with me. I am good. Walk closely with me. Be happy in my proximity. I will lead well.”

I love both of my dogs very much, but when my Lab boy lavishes me with unrestrained love, it means a lot. Reminds me of Martha and Mary. One was busy. One chose to bask in Jesus. One was aggravated. One was blessed.

On this Easter day, be honest with yourself. Ask how well do I know precious Jesus? How much do I long to commune with Him? Ask who is really leading me. Is it God or is it me? We can study the Bible everyday of our lives and learn something new, something beautiful, something transformational.

Easter celebrates the miracle of resurrection, but it couldn’t have happened without Jesus’ sacrificial suffering. Jesus lived and died as a man. He experienced everything we ever will and more as He was the

atonement for all humanity. He felt pain, disappointment, loneliness, longing, fear, anxiety, and any human emotion there is, and He experienced them while retaining His purity. His body was scoured for our transgressions. His head was struck for our rebellion. His body was stripped naked for our shame and humiliation. Jesus lived how we could never hope to live and transferred that righteousness to underserving but grateful souls. He died the agonizing, horrendous death that we deserve, so that we can enter His home as a welcomed and longed-for-family member. A co-heir of righteousness. How undeserving we are, but how amazing this truth is.

We serve a triune God. By spending time calling on each name, we can build a stronger intimacy with each person that is our Holy God. Our Father is the Creator. He sustains all things. He is worthy to be praised. Jesus is our Savior and our example and our advocate. He is the King of Kings and worthy to be praised. The Holy Spirit is our gift from Jesus. He dwells within us. He speaks only what He hears from Jesus who speaks only what the Father tells Him. He is worthy to be praised.

Be intentional with your relationship God and Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Spend time in prayer. Go into His presence wherever that feels most potent for you. Don’t be like the little bird so scared and so determined to fly into the wire fence. Listen to the voice of God. Don’t be like my GSP too busy to bask in love. Be like my Lab, and rest in His goodness. He is the best company you can have. The more we seek Him, we find Him, and love Him.

Don’t just celebrate Easter. Celebrate your genuine relationship and His amazing work in you. Our God is too good to miss. His love is so deep. His grace is so wide. And His peace is so sweet.

“but few things are needed—or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.” Luke 10:42