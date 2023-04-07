Submitted News

The annual Richard Rhoads 5K Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, April 30, 1 -4 p.m.. The rain date will be May 7, but only if the weather is extreme.

Pre0register by April 18 to get a free t-shirt, entry fees are Adults-$25, Students- $15 and children 0-5 years- $10.

The run/walk will begin at the Peebles High School track and is sponsored by the Peebles FFA, the Richard Rhoads Memorial 5K Committee and the Ed Lane Family.

To pre-register, contact Shear Magic at (937) 587-3256 or contact Laura Lane Applegate on Facebook.

All proceeds from the run/walk go to purchase gas cards for Adams County cancer patients and all cancer survivors and those in treatment in attendance will receive a free gift.