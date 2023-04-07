Press Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 Fire Department Equipment Grants, which includes 154 fire departments in 70 counties throughout the state totaling $1,374,761.07.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect us from the dangers of fire and other emergencies,” Governor DeWine said. ”These grants are just one way we can show our appreciation and support for our firefighters, especially our volunteer firefighters, allowing them to better protect the lives and property of the communities they serve.”

Allowable equipment within the grant includes protective clothing, self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, and other miscellaneous equipment. The fire departments were selected based on a variety of criteria, including the fire department’s annual budget, number of fire incidents, and the resident population served by the fire department. Eligible fire departments must serve a population of less than 25,000, be in compliance and have submitted incident fire reports for the designated year.

“We are committed to working with our state’s fire service to ensure they have the support they need to serve their communities effectively,” said Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “This program does just that supporting Governor DeWine’s vision of strengthening the fire service by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments.”

Two local fire departments were among the grant recipients:

• Manchester Fire Department- $10,000

• West Union Fire Department and Life Squad- $10,000