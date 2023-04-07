(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

It is difficult to imagine what Adams County was like when some of the earliest settlers arrived. The area was a veritable wilderness. The entire county was, with the exception of a few acres of prairie land, covered with a dense forest. This forest was inhabited with a variety of wildlife including ferocious mountain lions (also known as cougars, panthers and painters), catamounts (the bobcat, lynx or wildcat) and wolves. The pioneers also had to contend with the pesky Shawnee Indians. Although subdued at the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794, the Shawnee made Adams County their home as late as 1805.

Among the first pioneers to settle the area was Scotch-Irish immigrant, John McHenry. McHenry bought a 50-acre tract of land bisected by Waggoner’s Run in Iron Ridge (now Green) Township. Located in a rugged, scenic valley less than a mile from Ohio Brush Creek, McHenry apparently started clearing his hillside homestead and erected the log house pictured here by the end of 1800. John McHenry made his home in this crude dwelling until 1819 when he deeded the property to his son, Alexander. The home and land were possibly a wedding gift to Alexander since he married Elizabeth Hayslip in March of that same year. John McHenry lived the remainder of his years further down Brush Creek on another tract of land he owned.

Alexander kept his father’s home until 1829 when he sold it to a local miller, John Brooks. During the seven years Alexander owned the home, six of his eight children were born in the old log house. Alexander eventually moved to Switzerland County, Indiana. John Brooks kept the McHenry home until 1835 when he sold it to the next neighbor up the hollow, Rhoda Aldred, widow of John Aldred. Rhoda, who married John Cox in 1840, sold the log house to her son, David Aldred, in 1845.

David Aldred found life lonely living by himself in the log house and therefore married Mary Mott for companionship in March of 1848. This union proved

fruitful and little Henry Aldred was born in the home in December of 1848. Unfortunately, the Aldreds’ happy relationship was short lived. David was tragically killed by falling timber on his property in March 1850 leaving his pregnant wife and small son. David Aldred Jr. was born in the old log house that following August.

Mary Aldred found raising two small children in the backwoods of Adams County difficult. She therefore remarried in late 1850 or early 1851 to Matthew Campbell, an Irish immigrant. To this union were born six children in the log house from 1852 through 1863 including John Mott Campbell in 1861. John M.

apparently took possession of the home around 1883 about the time of his marriage. He and his wife, Mary Jane, had five children born in the house from 1884 through 1900 including Frank Campbell born in 1885. Frank later obtained possession of the home living here until his death in the 1940’s. The next owner,

Frank’s daughter, Icy, although not born here, lived in the log house with her husband, Shelby Pollard, from 1946 to 1966.

Icy and Shelby sold the primitive home in 1978 to Judge and Mrs. Robert Black of Cincinnati. The Blacks gave the historic structure to the Adams County Historical Society in November, 1979. With financial assistance from the Sycamore Chapter of the DAR, the Historical Society dismantled and restored the house on the Adams County fairgrounds in 1980. All labor on the project was provided free of charge to the society by the Shawnee Civilian Conservation Corps. The two-story building complete with its original 25 ton stone chimney will be open to the public during the upcoming 1981 County Fair.