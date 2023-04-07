As we left off last week, Daniel, the alleged ring leader of the men that had brutally beaten Joel Cameron to death, is now boasting that on the day he is led to the scaffold, he will voice the true motive for the slaying of Joel Cameron. The fact that only one person, Alexander G. McNutt became visibly anxious concerning Daniel’s remarks caused a great deal of uproar in the community round about.

Henry S. Foote, in his book written in 1876, relates to us another side of Alexander G. McNutt here before not seen. Mr. Foote met Alexander G. McNutt in Natchez in 1831. They both being attorneys were gathered with a large group of lawyers who had come to town because the state Supreme Court was in session. While in his hotel, Mr. Foote had witnessed a heated argument over politics with another lawyer and Alexander. The other lawyer had slapped Alexander in the face but Alexander didn’t retaliate. Later, Alexander asked Mr. Foote for advice on how to handle the situation. Mr. Foote told Alexander he had no choice but to vindicate his “personal honor”. You must challenge him to a duel was the advice given. This would be the only way to regain his honor. Later that day, Henry Foote prepared a letter on behalf of Alexander challenging the other lawyer, Joseph Smith. Alexander examined the letter and read the lines written before him. Alexander became upset and uncertain that this type of action was required. In the end, Alexander did nothing and in a few months the matter died down, but was never forgotten.

Another associate of McNutt’s was that of Rueben Davis, who represented Mississippi in the U.S. House of Representatives. He wrote in his book (Recollections of Mississippi and Mississippians) that Alexander’s success in politics and life was due in part to his abilities as a spinmeister or to say it another way, he was deceptive, rarely answered a question truthfully and excelled at manipulating narratives. He also went on to state that Alexander was a coward.

Whether the remarks of Mr. Foote or Mr. Davis are true or were they just disgruntled constituents is hard to say. However, the happenings following the death of Joel Cameron may help you to decide for yourself the motive behind the murder.

As shocking as the murder was, the wedding seven months later of Alexander and Elizabeth Cameron, widow of Joel Cameron, was enough to send shock waves through-out the community. The wedding was an extraordinary jubilation lasting two entire days and nights with food, music, dancing and an abundance of drink. People from all over the country side had been invited and nothing was spared for the festivities.

Following Cameron’s death, Alexander also became sole owner of the “Walnut Hills” plantation and its 66 slaves and now he also had claimed his partner’s wife as his own.

Does Daniel, the convicted slave and ringleader tell all? Is Alexander really behind the murder? Guess we will have to wait until next week to find out.