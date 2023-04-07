By Julia McCane-Knox

Instill a love of reading in children by bringing them to Storytime. Children will learn early literacy, social, and emotional skills through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

L is for Library Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the rhyme “I Love Books,” create a Paper Book Stack Name Craft, have a library tour, and listen to “Lola at the Library” by Anna McQuinn.

Jump Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Monkeys,” make a Monkey Hat, learn how to jump rope, and listen to “Jump!” by Scott M. Fischer.

Helping Storytime will be on Thursday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “This is the Way We…” create a Friendship Wreath, and listen to “Bear Needs Help” by Sarah Brannen.

Kite Storytime will be on Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Kite, and listen to “Let’s Fly a Kite, Dear Dragon!” by Marla Conn.

Our After School Programs offer exciting games, crafts, and activities for children. Design a Paper Flag from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 from 2 – 6 p.m., at the North Adams Library. Create a 3D Pop Bottle Cap Flower from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Peebles Library.

Umbrella Color by Number Activity Sheets will be available from Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Build a Paper Fish Craft on Thursday, April 13 from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Check out our library’s new Imagination Lab Program: Water Cycle in a Bag on Friday, April 14 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the North Adams Library. We’ll draw the water cycle on a zip-lock bag, put blue-colored water into the bag, and hang it on a window to observe the water cycle in action.

Children can explore art using various mediums to create anything imaginable at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m – 4 p.m., at the West Union Library. In addition, adults can make Yarn Coasters during Adult Craft Week from Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 during open hours, at the North Adams Library.

Want a snack? Stop by the library during a program for a light refreshment. Snacks are also available at the front desk during library hours. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.