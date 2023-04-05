David G. Cooper, 71 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

David was born on October 20, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late George and Marie (Gettas) Cooper. He worked in manufacturing.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Keitha (Muirhead) Cooper, and by his second wife, Patsy (Shoemaker) Cooper, as well as his three brothers. David is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Cody) True of Higginsport, Vickie Richard of Mt. Orab and Rosemarie Chase of Seaman; as well as his sons, Gus (Jodi) Cooper of Chillicothe, John Cooper of Seaman and Robert Cooper of Oklahoma. David will be missed by his 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Mike Davis will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery, in West Union.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.