Press Release

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) recently announced their Girls Coaches of the Year for the 2022-23 season, including North Adams head coach Rob Davis.

Davis was selected as the Girls Division III Coach of the Year. He just completed his 23rd year as a head coach at North Adams High School. He has a career record of 357-163.

This season, North Adams finished with an overall record of 25-1, won the Southern Hilla Athletic Conference gold ball, a sectional championship, a district championship, and was a regional semi-finalist in Division III.

In his 23 seasons as a head coach, Davis has won 16 sectional championships and three district championships.

“Coach Davis is not only an exceptional basketball coach, but an equally successful role model and leader for student-athletes,” District 14 Basketball Director Josh Arey said. “His teams consistently perform well on and off the court, and his program has become a paradigm to other girls programs in the Southeast District.”

Other Coach of the Year selections included: Division I-Brittney McNamara, Midview; Division II- Jon Buchanan, Fairland; and Division IV- Brad Gray, Tri-Village.