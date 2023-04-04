Press Release

The Regional Transportation Improvement Plan, also called the RTIP, is developed in coordination with a statewide comprehensive planning process that occurs every four years. The RTIP is developed to reflect theinvestment priorities of ODOT’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and aims to incorporate projects specific to the OVRDC RTPO region.

The RTIP document outlines the current transportation planning strategy for the region and for projects that are tailored to our regional needs. It also includes a detailed list of projects programmed by ODOT to be built-out in our region over the coming four fiscal years. The updated RTIP will also include a project ‘wish list,’ identifying non-fiscally constrained (unfunded) projects that highlight the unmet transportation improvements in the region. The public involvement period for the DRAFT 2024-2027 RTIP document will be open from now through April 10. Public comments are being accepted and and respondents are urged to take a moment to review the plan and give feedback to make the plan even better.

The RTIP ensures a closer relationship and coordination between the regional transportation planning process and the program of projects advanced for implementation with federal and state assistance. This document also serves to reflect the continuing, cooperative planning effort between OVRDC, ODOT Districts and local entities to advance the transportation needs and priorities of the region as determined by local stakeholders.

The RTIP is a comprehensive and financially constrained listing of regional transportation projects scheduled for implementation within the next four years. The program of projects included in the RTIP addresses a balance of local and regional needs and includes projects from all modes of transportation including highways, transit, rail, bicycles, and pedestrians.

The RTIP is developed on a biennial basis in conjunction with the STIP development process and consistent with the OVRDC 2045 Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP). During rural consultation, which is an important step of the STIP/RTIP development process, OVRDC serves as the regional voice to coordinate and identify regional transportation needs considered for inclusion in the STIP and RTIP.

OVRDC continues the coordination with ODOT and other regional partners to provide a comprehensive RTIP document that is made available for public comment during the STIP/RTIP Public Involvement Period. Public comments are addressed and incorporated within the final draft of the RTIP. The final RTIP is then adopted upon review by the OVRDC Transportation Committee and the Executive Committee. Once adopted, it will be included in ODOT’s STIP.

It is now time to update the DRAFT 2024-2027 RTIP Document. There are several ways to submit your comment. The public meeting to review the plan and in addition, public comments can be made online using the Google form on the websitewww.OVRDC.org, or by emailing feedback to Stephanie Gilbert (sgilbert@ovrdc.org), or by calling or stopping by our office during normal business hours.

You may also request a paper copy of the draft plan and stop by the OVRDC office to pick it up. OVRDC is located at 73 Progress Drive in Waverly, and the phone number to call is (740) 947-2853. There are many ways to provide feedback because it is important that all interested parties have the means to do so.

Once the draft plan is approved and made final, it will become effective July 1, 2023. The draft plan is available online at www.ovrdc.org/media/OVRDC_RTIP_-2024- 2027_PI_DRAFT_w_APPENDICES.pdf.

Please review the RTIP DRAFT plan document and provide your feedback using the form now posted online at www.ovrdc.org/rtpo/rtip or use one of the other methods outlined above. OVRDC will incorporate your suggestions and comments into the final draft of the plan.