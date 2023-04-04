By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The ODNR First Friday in April is this Friday (April 7) and participants are going on a wilderness walk. Meet at the Prairie Parking Lot at Adams Lake at 6 p.m.

The program includes a hike along the lake shore and prairie trails in search of birds, wildflowers, and other wildlife.

Everyone is welcome and children must always be accompanied by an adult.

ODNR suggests wearing old, comfortable shoes and bringing a pair of binoculars. If you need special accommodations contact a naturalist – Jenny.Richardds@dnr.ohio.gov, Aaron.Crank@dnr.ohio.gov, or Kaycee.King@dnr.ohio.gov.