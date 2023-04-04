Leslie Eugene Goodwin, age 98 of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was retired from General Electric where he received multiple awards during his 34 years of service and a United States WWII Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Leslie was active in his church and served as a Nazarene Minister for 15 years in Morrow, Ohio, Sunday school teacher and board member. In his spare time he enjoyed carpentry, gardening, reading and traveling.

Leslie was born January 6, 1925 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Leslie L. and Hazel (Wood) Goodwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Doris Eileen (Blanton) Goodwin in 2018; one grandson, Joseph Young; two sons-in-law, Richard Barlion and Ron Young; six siblings, Margaret (Goodwin) Shivener, Geneva (Goodwin) Robbins, Ralph Goodwin, Patricia (Goodwin) Rothwell, Carol (Goodwin) Sumrall and Robert Goodwin; one sister-in-law, Jean Goodwin; four brothers-in-law, Don Shivener, Harold Robbins, Dale Rothwell and Noel Davis.

Mr. Goodwin always stated. “As long as I live, I want to put a smile on everyone’s face, every day!” He is survived by six children, David Goodwin and wife Carol, Darlene Hall and husband Wade, Diana Conner and husband Rich, Lori Setters, Linda Young and Doug Goodwin and wife Tina; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Worthy and husband Ken, Heather Robillard and husband Mike, Richard Barlion, Jr. and wife Ines, Michael Barlion, Jacob Young, Jennifer Setters, Gage Goodwin and wife Kennedy, MacKenzie Goodwin, Bailey Goodwin, Bradie Goodwin; seven great grandchildren, Cameron Worthy, Sydney Worthy, Olive Robillard, Oakley Dorger, Adam Barlion, Eddie Barlion and Kora Young; and one sister, Louise Davis.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – noon on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of the Nazarene or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org