Press Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce its upcoming Professional Headshot Day. This event provides businesses of all sizes with the chance to have their headshots taken by professional photographer and Chamber member, Shelby Schelling. By participating, attendees will have the opportunity to update their professional image, enhance their brand, and network with other business professionals.

The service includes three poses and additional retouching if required. Schelling, owner of Shelby Leigh Photography, is an accomplished photographer with expertise in various areas, such as weddings, couples, maternity, and seniors. She holds a Master’s Degree in Education and is passionate about teaching and helping others.

“I am thrilled to offer my services to the Adams County community and represent myself and my business through the Chamber of Commerce,” said Schelling. “I specialize in capturing raw emotions and genuine moments between subjects, and I look forward to providing high-quality professional headshots to all attendees.”

Jason Francis, Chair of the Board for the Chamber, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are excited to offer this service to our members and the business community at large. We understand the significance of a professional headshot. A professional headshot is a crucial aspect of your personal brand and can have a significant impact on how you are perceived by potential clients, partners, and employers. It’s an investment that will pay off in the long run, and we are excited to provide this opportunity at a discounted price for our members and an affordable price for the community.”

The event will take place on April 20 at the Chamber office, located at 116 W Mulberry Street in West Union. To register for the event, please visit https://bit.ly/40IK1cB.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at (937) 217-7596.