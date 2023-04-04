Submitted News

The next time you are looking for something to eat in Peebles, look for the “Healthy Living Found Here” sign in the window of Peebles restaurants and grocery store. This sign indicates that they are partnering with the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition to promote healthier eating choices. During the months of April through September, a healthier option will be featured at selected retailers each month and if you choose that healthier item, you will have a chance to win a $75 gift card to that retailer.

Abby’s Place will be the first featured retailer during the month of April and the healthier option chosen for this month is the Katie Salad. So, anytime in the month of April, when you choose the Katie Salad, you can fill out a raffle ticket/card that you will be given when you place your order, drop it in the box by the cash register and you’ll have a chance to win that $75 gift card to Abby’s Place at the end of the month. You can enter as many times in April that you choose the Katie Salad. Drawings will be held after the end of each month and the winner will be announced on Facebook and at the retailer location.

Look for the signs promoting the healthier choice of the month in the featured retailers’ locations during their month (the list of moths and retailers is listed below) and pick up the map brochure that is available there to see more healthy food options, tips for choosing healthier options when eating out and various locations that promote physical activity in Peebles. You’ll quickly see that healthy living is found in Peebles.

Look for the marketing signs, posters and/or green apple “better choice” labels in stores and on menus to feature the healthier choice at each location. The list of Peebles food retailers participating in this program and the healthy option chosen to feature for the coming months, includes:

• April – Abby’s Place – order a Katie Salad for lunch or dinner!

• May – Mel’s Main Street Grille – Friday Night Special of grilled chicken, baked potato and side salad, Oor any grilled chicken entrée’

• June – Giovanni’s Pizza – Select a cauliflower crust veggie pizza

• June – McDonald’s of Peebles – Choose the Egg McMuffin or the fruit & Maple Oatmeal (Dine in only)

• July – The Greene Beanery – Try the trio of ½ of a whole wheat/turkey sandwich, sun chips and a bottle of water Oor a sugar free/low fat frappe’ or latte’

• July – Save-a-Lot Food Store – Select fresh fruit to make a fruit salad or just enjoy as a snack

• August – BeeKay Sweet – Try any of their sugar free treats

• August – Peebles Dairy Bar – Select a grilled chicken sandwich with an optional side of lettuce and tomato

• September – Hometown Pizza – Choose a cauliflower crust or crustless veggie pizza

Check these participating retailers out and enter to win the $75 gift card as many times as you order the featured healthier choice in their month.

Funding for this project is made possible through the Creating Healthy Communities grant, administered by the Adams County Health Department and through the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.