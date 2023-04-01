Day, evening, and online classes available to fit your busy schedule

News Release

Southern State Community College’s summer semester begins May 22 and the fall semester begins August 21 – registration is currently underway.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the summer and/or fall semester schedule that Southern State will be offering, click here: https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.