The Parent Support Group Series for April is “How does diet affect my child’s disability and overall health?”

The Adams County Regional Medical Center will be providing Megan Rowe and Dr. Hannah Hopkins to present. Megan Rowe is a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition services manager at the local critical access hospital. Megan enjoys practicing in all areas of dietetics, including working with both inpatients and outpatients, managing a kitchen, and being active in the community.

Dr. Hannah Hopkins is a board-certified family medicine physician who earned her medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in Nevis, West Indies. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and specializes in family-centered care, pediatrics, newborn care, women’s health, and chronic disease management.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. Venture Productions, Inc. 11516 State Route 41 West Union, Ohio. This meeting is open to parents, guardians, providers, and professionals from any county.

For more information on the Parent Support Group Series, please contact Liz Lafferty at l.lafferty@adamscbdd.org.