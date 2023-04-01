By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the National Institute on Aging – Many Types of Exercise Can Lengthen Older Adults’ Lives

Getting enough physical activity is vital for your health at any age. Guidelines recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes (or two and a half hours) of moderate exercise each week. But does it matter what types of activities you do?

A team of researchers asked this question about older adults. They looked at data from more than 250,000 participants in a national survey. People answered questions about their participation in seven different recreational activities. These included running or jogging, swimming, racquet sports, golf, and walking. The survey also tracked cycling and other aerobic exercise. Participants were first surveyed in the 1990s. Their average age was 70 when they responded to the last survey.

The researchers examined the risk of death during the 12-year study. They compared how different levels and types of physical activity lowered that risk.

Older adults who got the recommended amount of activity had a 13% lower risk of death compared with those who were inactive. Playing racquet sports or running showed the greatest risk reductions. But all activities provided benefit.

“The most important thing an inactive older adult can do to improve their health is find an activity that they enjoy and can stick with,” says NIH researcher Dr. Eleanor Watts, who led the study.

Get Moving! – Here are some tips for making your day more active:

· Set specific goals for your physical activity. This increases the likelihood that you’ll meet them.

· Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

· Park your car at the far end of the street or parking lot.

· Make your screen time more active. Set up your space so you can walk on a treadmill while watching TV or stand when using the computer.

· Try an online exercise class to stay active from home.

· Set an alarm to go off every hour as a reminder to move around for a minute or two.

· Have small weights in your office or around your home for doing arm exercises.

· Take a walk on your lunch breaks. Or have “walking meetings” with colleagues at work.

Sponsors Needed: We are looking for sponsors for the 2023 All-County Senior Citizens Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at The Willow Event Center, in Winchester, Ohio. This is a free event for county residents 60 years of age and older, where they are provided with music and fun entertainment, a catered lunch and information on age related services and resources.

There are four different sponsorship levels, Platinum Gold, Silver and Bronze. If you would like more information on becoming on a sponsor for this free event for senior citizens in our county, please call our office at (937) 544-3979 or email Teresa at acsc.tcarr@yahoo.com

Just A Thought: “One of the benefits of being curious is this: you never get bored, whether alone or with other people. If you’re truly curious, there are an infinite number of things you can try, learn and build.” ~Maxime Lagacé