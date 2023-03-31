Patricia E. Grooms, daughter of the late James and Alberta Steward, was born June 20, 1967 in West Union, Ohio and departed this life March 26, 2023 in Seaman at the age of 55. She was preceded n death by husband Michael Grooms and brother James Steward.

Patty is survived by her three daughters (two sonny boys), Melissa (Robby), Carrie and Marcy (Rich); one sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Greg Conley; one nephew, Landon (Jeanna); one niece, Fayelee (Justin); one brother-in-law; four sisters in law; several nieces and nephews; special friends Nate Lipscomb and Sharron Gifford; along with several other loved ones, including many pups and grandpups.

Patty spent 18 years at Hobart and 10 years as a buyer for YSI in Yellow Springs. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years. She loved to hike and be outdoors. She participated and enjoyed several marathons and charity events. Patty devoted her life to God, reading her Bible every day and attending Free People Church. Her love for God showed in her everyday life. The joy of her life was her three girls. Patty loved their yearly vacations and quick weekend trips. She was an outstanding mother, caring sister and aunt. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

The public memorial service was at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with. Pastor Darrell Myers, Jr. fficiating.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.