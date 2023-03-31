Nicole Patricia Cole, 50 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her residence after an extended illness.

Nicole was born on July 28, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur “Sut” and Barbara (Reeder) Wyatt. She took great pride in caring for her family and home, as well as working as a certified nurse’s aide.

Nicole was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Brad Cole, whom she married on March 2, 2012. Nicole is also survived by her daughters, Christina Wyatt of New Mexico and Ariel and Kane Conley of West Union; and by her sons, Logan Berus of Peebles and Dakota Fisher of Circleville, Ohio. She also leaves a brother, Gus Lewis of Xenia; and a sister, Robyn and Don Groseback of Florida. Nicole will be missed by her four grandchildren, Adam, Alayna, Adisyn, and Lucius.

According to Nicole’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.