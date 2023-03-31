“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9

Harry Wayne Baldwin, 80, of West Union Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born March 31, 1942 in Leesburg to the late Carl and Lesta (Grooms) Baldwin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ashlee Rae Fitzgerald; three brothers, Harold, Junior and Willard Baldwin; and one sister, Janice Hayslip.

Wayne is survived by his life of 56 years, Lola (Rothwell) Baldwin of West Union; two daughters, Mary Ann (Ray) Fitzgerald and Tamra Palmer, both of West Union; one son, Jason (Malisa) Baldwin of Seaman; one sister, Shirley Ackerman of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Ray (Shayla) Fitzgerald II of West Union, Jordyn (Matt) Mullins of Mt. Orab, Jadelyn (Austin) Baldwin of West Union, Jason Baldwin II of West Union, Blake Baldwin and Amanda Baldwin both of Lexington, Kentucky; five great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Fitzgerald, Adalyn Fitzgerald, Zaden Gilkison, Xander Gilkison and Waylon Fitzgerald; lifelong friend, Colin Sutphin: along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Wayne served in the United States Air Force proudly for two years, specializing in Strategic Air Command. At a very young age Wayne knew he wanted to be a police officer. Wayne served various villages in Adams County proudly as a police officer for 37 years. Wayne held many rankings during his tenure, retiring as Chief of the West Union Police Department July 4, 2004. After retirement, Wayne enjoyed working in his garage fixing vehicles, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and the Cincinnati Reds. Wayne had many titles throughout his life and represented them all with pride and confidence.

The public funeral was at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with sister-in-law, Pastor Karen Boldman officiating.

The Adams County Honor Guard performed a military service.

The public interment wass at West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.