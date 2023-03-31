We left off last week with the brutal murder of wealthy plantation owner Joel Cameron. The murder had been carried out by a handful of slaves camouflaged behind some bushes. As Joel rode out that morning to check on his fields, he was suddenly pulled from his saddle and beaten. Having his skull crushed, death came within minutes. His body was thrown by his attackers into a nearby lake and anchored down with iron weights. His saddled horse returning to the barn empty, brought on an immediate search by his slaves as to the whereabouts of their master. After a short search, Joel’s wife was notified and the sheriff was contacted. Hours of searching went by without any evidence of foul play or a body.

A short time later a violent thunderstorm rolled over the Mississippi River with heavy winds whipping up the waters of a lake on “Walnut Hills,” the plantation owned by Joel Cameron and his business partner, attorney Alexander G. McNutt. As the winds roared and the water beat against the shore of the lake, slowly a body, freed from its iron weights made its way to the surface.

The body was soon discovered and shortly thereafter, four suspects were apprehended. The were all black male slaves owned by Cameron and McNutt. The slaves implicated were Daniel, Job, Edmund and Sam. These men soon spilled the beans. It seems the assault had been planned for quite some time. As the questioning continued, it appeared they were all quite unashamed of their dastardly deed. The question that alluded the peace officers was why did these slaves want Cameron killed? One theory raised by those close to situation was that Daniel, the alleged ringleader, had a personal vendetta against Cameron. Daniel was a large hulk of a man and of remarkable strength and stamina. For many years Daniel had had great favor with his master. It seems Daniel also carried many dark secrets which Cameron had much interest in keeping concealed from the world. Among those secrets were the facts that Daniel knew the location of the buried bodies of slaves Cameron had killed.

A few weeks before the murder, for reasons unknown, Cameron had taken away one of Daniel’s two wives. The wife that was taken was the one that Daniel was most attracted to and this had infuriated Daniel. Cameron supposedly told Daniel that in the future he should be a practical monogamist. This treatment had been the main cause of Daniel’s hostility to his once much-beloved lord and master. During the course of the trial Daniel remained calm and polite. He was evidently without hope of acquittal from the beginning of the investigation.

Of the four men charged and convicted in the death of Cameron, Job and Edmund were the first to be executed by hanging. The governor pardoned Sam, who had been charged as an accessory. As Daniel awaited his execution, he disclosed that on the day he was to be led to the scaffold he was going to reveal the true motive for the murder. Only one person seemed to be anxious concerning these remarks – Cameron’s business partner and friend, Alexander G. McNutt. Questions begin to form and eyebrows

rise. What secrets lie beneath the surface? What was Alexander G. McNutt hiding?